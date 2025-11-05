News

WATCH | Khumalo claims Sibiya influenced halt on top intelligence police appointments

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya has applied to the Madlanga Commission to cross examine his boss, Gen Fannie Masemola, and KZN police boss Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. /Thulani Mbele
Suspended deputy national police commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The head of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, has told the Madlanga commission that he is of the view that embattled deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya influenced minister of police Senzo Mchunu to halt the filling of intelligence divisional heads positions because of the disagreement on the suitable panel.

Khumalo told the commission that halting the filling of the positions was part of the instructions contained in Mchunu’s letter to disband the political killings task team [PKTT].

He said he and Sibiya could not agree on the panel that would have to recommend the people who would fill the intelligence divisional heads positions.

“He proposed his own panel, which he had to do in consultation with myself, and then I did not agree with his set of panel. I had my own panel.

“The divisional human resource was not expecting two sets [of panels], they have to get one proposed by myself and supported by my immediate supervisor,” he said.

Khumalo said he then approached national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola about the issue. Khumalo said he maintained that his panel as the accounting officer needed to be supported, but no action was taken.

“So, it is my view that Lt-Gen Sibiya escalated the matter to the office of the ministry and that informed the decision of halting of the filing of the posts,” Khumalo said.

He proposed his own panel, which he had to do in consultation with myself, and then I did not agree with his set of panel.

—  Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo

Mchunu issued the letter to dissolve the PKTT “immediately” on December 31 2024, stating that the team was adding no value to the fight against crime − a claim he maintained during his appearance at the ad hoc committee last month.

However, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the minister was influenced by criminal cartels through Sibiya and the minister’s associate, controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Khumalo told the commission that the dissolvement of the PKTT came as a surprise to him as there had never been complaints about it.

The hearing continues.

