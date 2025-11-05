News

WATCH LIVE | Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

15/06/2025. Prof Firoz Cachalia the incoming police minister talks about his expectations Picture: Masi Losi
Prof Firoz Cachalia, acting police minister. (MASI LOSI)

Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia is set to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system on Wednesday.

Sowetan

