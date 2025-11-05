WATCH | Vandals torch KZN school amid matric exams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matriculants at Mpolweni Secondary School in uMgungundlovu district, KwaZulu-Natal, arrived for their final year examinations on Wednesday morning to find that their school had been set on fire and also vandalised.

It is not yet known who set the school on fire, and the KwaZulu-Natal department of education has since condemned the act of arson and vandalism.

MEC for education, Sipho Hlomuka, said parts of the school were set alight while other classrooms and offices were broken into and damaged.

“This is a disgraceful and deliberate attack on the education of our children,” he said. “For anyone to burn and vandalise a school – especially during the national senior certificate examinations – shows a shocking level of criminality and disregard for our learners’ future."

According to Hlomuka, the torching and vandalism of the school is an act of sabotage that robs learners of the limited resources available to them and drains the department’s already stretched budget.

“We will not allow thugs to hold our education system hostage.

“The incident was a criminal and cowardly attack on the future of children; such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances... Despite the damage, the school hall was not affected, and matric learners will continue writing their national senior certificate examinations as scheduled,” he said.

The incident was a criminal and cowardly attack on the future of children; such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances... — Sipho Hlomuka, MEC for education

Hlomuka said no criminal act will derail the province’s commitment to ensuring that examinations proceed without disruption.

He confirmed that law enforcement agencies have been assigned to prioritise the investigation, and the perpetrators will face harsh consequences, including criminal prosecution and civil claims for damages.

He said the department will intensify school security and boost collaboration with SAPS and community policing forums to protect schools from crime.

Hlomuka also urged parents, community leaders, and residents to take a stand against school destruction and report those involved in crimes targeting educational facilities.

“Communities must stop shielding criminals. If you know who did this and you keep quiet, you are equally responsible for destroying the future of our children,” he said.

Sowetan