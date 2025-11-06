Court to rule on Mashatile’s ex-bodyguards’ bid to have assault charges dropped

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight VIP protection officers will be back in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday.

The Randburg magistrate’s court is on Thursday expected to hand down judgement in the application by Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s former bodyguards who want assault charges against them dropped.

The officers, Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu, and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada, are accused of assaulting a group of civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023.

The victims were later identified as military trainees, and the attack was captured on video, sparking public outrage.

The eight face 12 charges that include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, reckless or negligent driving, pointing a firearm, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. They are each out on R10,000 bail and have since resumed duty, though they are no longer attached to the deputy president’s protection unit.

During the trial, one of the victims testified that their lives had “come to a standstill” as the ongoing case disrupted their military training. The group said they were returning from a birthday weekend in Potchefstroom when they were attacked.

However, the accused said they had acted to protect the deputy president after the victims’ vehicle allegedly interfered with the convoy, a claim Mashatile has since denied, saying he was not in either of the cars involved.

An SAPS internal disciplinary inquiry has since cleared the officers of wrongdoing.

