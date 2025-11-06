Gauteng police to bolster efforts against political killings − Cachalia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia had asked national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to draw up a strategy to curb politically linked killings in Gauteng ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

In a letter dated August 20, attached to his statement to parliament’s ad hoc committee, Cachalia wrote: “I am alarmed about the rising incidents in the assassination of councillors and public officials in Gauteng. The premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, also has raised his concerns with me.”

He said he had suggested that a plan be prepared for consideration by the ministry.

In his witness statement, Cachalia said he had raised concerns about the assassination of whistleblowers and requested a report on ongoing investigations into these killings, along with regular updates.

Importantly, it was agreed that the political killings task team dockets will be submitted to the [Madlanga] commission in the format that they require. — Firoz Cachalia , acting police minister

Masemola responded on August 30 with recommendations, confirming that the political killings task team would continue its work.

“Also, that the KZN political killings task team will establish a similar capacity and capability in Gauteng for investigating and combating unresolved contract killings that include political-related cases, whistleblowers and auditors.”

Cachalia said that during a meeting with Masemola, they agreed to strengthen the police’s capacity to investigate the killings of councillors, public officials, whistleblowers and others.

“Importantly, it was agreed that the political killings task team dockets will be submitted to the [Madlanga] commission in the format that they require. This is to ensure the integrity of the dockets.”

Cachalia said politically motivated killings remained a serious problem, and the risk of such killings intensified in the period leading up to the local government elections in 2026. He said this was not only limited to KwaZulu-Natal.

Sowetan