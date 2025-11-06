Hlophe suspended by MK Party for leadership breach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The uMkhonto weSizwe party’s deputy president, Dr John Hlophe, has been suspended from his party with immediate effect.

In a statement, the party said party president Jacob Zuma suspended Hlophe following changes at the National Assembly that were made without a collective consultation.

Hlophe had removed Collen Makhubele and appointed Des Van Rooyen as chief whip.

However, that decision has now been nullified.

“This decision is meant to affirm and send a strong message and the principle of collective leadership across all structures within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party,” said the party’s head of presidency, Magasela Mzobe.

“The leadership of the MK Party remains firmly united and committed to upholding the principles of discipline, accountability and collective decision-making as enshrined in the party constitution.

“This decision should be viewed as a demonstration of the party’s unwavering commitment to internal party discipline and collective leadership.”

Sowetan