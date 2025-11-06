LISTEN | Presidency works to return 17 South Africans trapped in Ukraine war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the alleged illegal recruitment of 17 South African men who are now trapped in the war-torn Donbas in Ukraine.

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the government is working through diplomatic channels to secure the return of these young men following their calls for assistance to return home.

He said they received a distress call for assistance for these men between the ages of 20 and 39 years to be returned home.

“The seventeen, 16 of whom come from KwaZulu-Natal and one from the Eastern Cape, were lured to join mercenary forces involved in the Ukraine-Russia war under the pretext of lucrative employment contracts.

“Under the Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998, it is illegal for South African citizens and entities to offer or provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in armies of foreign governments unless authorised by the South African government,” he said.

He said the government condemns the exploitation of young people.

“President Ramaphosa and the South African government strongly condemn the exploitation of young vulnerable people by individuals working with foreign military entities,” Magwenya said.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, while many others have died.

