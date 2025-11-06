Man arrested for selling TVs loaded with MultiChoice content

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks have arrested a 52-year-old Gauteng man for allegedly selling TVs that were already loaded with MultiChoice content and had a subscription for the whole year.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said they had been investigating the man since July after receiving information about a suspect who is selling Android TV boxes.

“It is alleged that the TV boxes are loaded with MultiChoice content and sold to consumers at a price of R2,600 with a subscription for the whole year.”

Singo said the man was arrested after they searched his premises in Lenasia.

“Further investigation was then conducted by the Hawks. On November 5, a search and seizure operation that also included Multichoice was conducted at a premise in Lenasia.

“The suspect was apprehended after he was found selling an Android TV box.

During the search, items such as Android TV boxes, remote controls, cables, a laptop, USB sticks, and a cell phone were seized by the police," he said.

The man has been charged with contravening the Cybercrimes Act, 19 of 2020 and was expected to appear at the Protea magistrate’s court.

