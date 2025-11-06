‘Pillow talk gets people killed’: Idac head tells parliament’s ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) advocate Andrea Johnson has dismissed allegations that her husband, who works for crime intelligence, shares information about their work with her.

“Mr Johnson” — whose name was not disclosed for security reasons — works under the leadership of crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Idac arrested Khumalo in June for the alleged irregular appointment of Dineo Mokwele to a senior-ranking position of brigadier in the technical support services despite having zero policing experience.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged Khumalo’s arrest was an attempt to stop a criminal investigation in Gauteng.

Johnson is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system made by Mkhwanazi.

Evidence leader advocate Norman Arendse asked Johnson if her husband, from knowledge gained through his job, had shared any information with her in her role at Idac.

“Absolutely not,” Johnson said.

“I know that for some it might be, ‘You’ve got to be kidding, girl.’

“I hold my oath of office and integrity importantly. When I was to take up the position as the head of Idac, it became a reality that, in corruption matters at that time when I took office, there were corruption matters being investigated by the investigating directorate into criminal and corruption allegations of SAPS.”

Johnson was appointed head of Idac in 2019. She said after her appointment, she and her husband set clear lines not to interfere in each other’s work, not even in their “pillow talks”.

“My husband was mindful. We had a conversation about it: ‘Do what you need to do.’ That’s always how it has been; I don’t need information from Mr Johnson, as he doesn’t have information to give.

“I wouldn’t ask him for information. Pillow talk gets people killed. That’s something we have never done, and it has always been that way.”

Johnson said she was aware of the allegations made by Mkhwanazi and that it might be easy for people to suggest she and her husband may automatically share information. This was not the case.

“We didn’t ask Mr Johnson for any information. He didn’t share any information. He won’t share any information.

“Just to be clear, as I sit here, in all of the more than 20 years I have been married to him and in all the time he’s been at crime intelligence, I don’t know where his office is. It’s not my business. It sounds simple, and it is simple.

“I know it might sound like a glib answer; it’s the true answer. If that is how you operate, you don’t have to worry about a comeback.”

