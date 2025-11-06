Vehicle seen in Limpopo gate confrontation was assigned to brigadier: SAPS

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man from Tshikota in Louis Trichardt has opened a case with the police after a man allegedly arrived at his home in the early hours of the morning driving what appeared to be a police vehicle fitted with blue lights. (SUPPLIED)

The man who harangued a family at the gate to their home in Limpopo at the weekend was driving an official police vehicle.

“The vehicle seen with blue lights on the video is confirmed to belong to a brigadier in the SAPS, stationed in Gauteng,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

The vehicle is part of the SAPS senior management service’s vehicle scheme and is intended for use for official work purposes.

“The vehicle was left by the brigadier in Limpopo, her secondary residence,” Mashaba said. “The man seen on the video, her son, did not have permission to drive the vehicle.”

Police said an inquiry has been opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and called on the person who posted the video to come forward to assist with the probe into the unauthorised use of blue-light vehicles.

Mpho Netshinombelo opened a case with police after accusing the man of threatening him. He told TimesLIVE the man boasted that his mother’s position would ensure nothing could touch him.

TimesLIVE