VIDEO | Teens arrested for vandalising, torching KZN school

Police have arrested four teenagers in connection to the torching and vandalism of a KwaZulu-Natal high school.

They also recovered items stolen during the incident.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of education, Sipho Hlomula, has welcomed the arrest of the teenagers, aged between 18 and 19.

“Following the shocking act of arson and theft that left parts of the school damaged, law enforcement agencies have moved with remarkable speed to apprehend four suspects aged between 18 and 19 years. Among the stolen items recovered were school stamps, kettles and other valuable items belonging to the school.

“The suspects are currently in police custody and are being interrogated to assist with further investigations.

“This is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when communities, law enforcement agencies and government structures work together to protect our schools.

“We are deeply grateful for the commitment shown by SAPS and the uMgungundlovu municipality in prioritising this case,” he said.

Hlomuka said the department has a zero-tolerance stance towards acts of criminality targeting education infrastructure.

“We will not allow criminals to sabotage the education of our learners. The arrests send a strong message that anyone who destroys or steals from a school will face the full might of the law,” he said.

Matriculants writing their year-end exams at Mpolweni Secondary School were not affected, as they continued to write in the school hall, which had not been torched.

Sowetan