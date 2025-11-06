WATCH | EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi accused of making 55 irregular promotions in 3 months

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) acting chief Julius Mkhwanazi promoted 55 candidates to senior positions within three months, and some positions were filled without being advertised.

This was revealed at the Madlanga commission on Thursday by suspended EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye.

Mapiyeye, who was suspended over sexual harassment allegations in August last year, said the appointments were irregular because some were made without being advertised.

The appointments were made between May 2024 and July 2024 and included directors, inspectors and superintendents, he said.

WATCH | EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye say he was bothered that his subordinate, Julius Mkhwanazi, had gotten into an MOU agreement with a security company (Cat Matlala’s) that he knew nothing about and which was providing policing services to Ekurhuleni.



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/c3VROmzKqa — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 6, 2025

Mapiyeye said the appointments happened while he was still at work, but his involvement was not considered.

“I complained about this and was told that I cannot expect to sit in all positions and do the interviews.

“I only wanted to take part so that these irregularities would not [happen], but he [Mkhwanazi] proceeded with [the] blessings of the city manager [Imogen Mashazi],” he said.

Mapiyeye said that when the appointments happened, he was still busy dealing with a lot of “criminal activities” happening in the department, and in August he was suspended and could not take action.

He said that Mkhwanazi had disregarded his authority over the years with Mashazi’s support.

Sowetan previously reported that Mkhwanazi was suspended in 2023 for three months after he allegedly authorised blue-light services for vehicles for crime-accused Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala and entered into questionable and unapproved deals with his CAT VIP Protection company on behalf of the city.

An internal investigation found that Mkhwanazi had to be charged with abuse of power and six charges of gross dishonesty, all linked to his relationship with CAT VIP Protection.

According to the charge sheet, in 2021 Mkhwanazi wrote a memorandum using the council’s letterheads, giving instructions for Matlala’s company to use blue-light vehicles from the council.

A report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) also found that Mkhwanazi had a case of corruption and fraud against him that needed to be investigated by the EMPD.

Ipid’s docket was referred to the national director of public prosecutions for a decision to prosecute.

The commission continues.

