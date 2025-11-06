WATCH | Mashatile’s former bodyguards not off the hook yet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy president Paul Mashatile’s former bodyguards have failed to have assault charges against them dropped.

The Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday ruled that the eight men still have a case to answer, after their Section 174 application was dismissed.

WATCH | Action Society says they welcome the ruling for the VIP officers accused of assaulting civilians to return to court while raising concerns of them remaining at work.



Video: Michelle Banda pic.twitter.com/S8xSYx675S — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 6, 2025

The application stems from their arrest after a video showing them seemingly assaulting civilians, who were later identified as military trainees, on the N1 highway in July 2023, was widely circulated.

The eight had argued through their lawyer, Mswazi Makhubele, that the evidence presented by witnesses could not be relied on as the witnesses were highly intoxicated on the day of the alleged assault.

“None of the witnesses can testify on what happened, even with a video. They also lied to the court, and their evidence is of poor quality,” Makhubele argued.

However, the court dismissed only part of the application – dropping some of the charges – further confirming the officers had a case to answer.

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu, and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada will return to court in March 2026.

They are to face assault and malicious damage to property charges.

Even though some minor charges were dropped, the ones we’re concerned about are continuing — Juanita du Preez, Action Society spokesperson

The charge of pointing of a firearm was dismissed against Kojana, Mampuru, Mofokeng and Ramokhonami. The charge of defeating the ends of justice was dismissed against all eight, while at least two of the officers will face a charge of negligent driving.

Speaking outside court, Action Society’s Juanita du Preez said the civil rights organisation welcomed the judgment but was still concerned that the police members remain at work, and that the internal disciplinary found them not guilty of any wrongdoing.

“We are satisfied with the ruling today. Even though some minor charges were dropped, the ones we’re concerned about are continuing,” she said.

“The decision by SAPS internal disciplinary committee, finding the officers not guilty of any wrongdoing, is troubling. How can they admit, in a court, all the video evidence that was brought and then in a disciplinary hearing not accept it?

“Is it how far the corruption runs and not just in the higher ranks in the police, but everywhere? Also, why are they still at work?”

Sowetan