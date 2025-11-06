We were not looking for a career cop, Khumalo defends controversial appointment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brig Dineo Mokwele, whose appointment to a top crime intelligence job led to the arrest of seven high-ranking police officers this week.

Head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has defended the appointment of 30-year-old Dineo Mokwele from car manufacturing firm BMW to a senior position within the SAPS.

Khumalo told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday that the appointment of Mokwele as brigadier was in line and that they were not looking for a career police officer.

“We were looking for the head of our team in support service. A person who can combine both mechanical engineering and electrical engineering to suit our needs.

“Those people are normally found in these environments, such as BMW, because they are doing both mechanical and electronical [work]. According to us as the panel that recommended her, she did meet all the requirements,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo said Mokwele had the required experience, as she was the supervisor at BMW.

In June Khumalo and Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba (CFO at crime intelligence), Maj-Gen Nosipho Precious Madondo (component head of intelligence analysis and co-ordination), Maj-Gen Josias Lekalaka (Gauteng provincial head: crime intelligence), Maj-Gen Zwelithini Gabela (technical management services), and Brig Phindile Ncube (section head: personnel security – vetting) were charged with fraud and corruption relating to the appointment of Mokwele.

They have since been released on bail and are expected to appear before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday to ask for the relaxation of their bail conditions.

Both Khumalo and KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said that the charges relating to the appointment of Mokwele are in retaliation to the work of the political killings task team, which had identified senior police officials who are working in cahoots with criminal cartels.

