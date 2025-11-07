Anti-corruption units says Gigaba won’t face court over Transnet case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) says they are engaging former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba and that he will not appear in court on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Gigaba said in a statement that the National Prosecuting Authority had summoned him to appear in court, where he will be formally charged in connection with procurements at Transnet.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said: “He (Gigaba) is engaging IDAC, and there will be no court appearance today. IDAC will not be commenting any further on the matter.”

In the statement, Gigaba, co-chair of the joint standing committee on defence, said his conscience is clear.

“I respect the process of our constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties. My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office – my actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service,” said Gigaba.

