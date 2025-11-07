My conscience is clear, says Gigaba ahead of court appearance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba is expected to appear in court on Friday, where he will be formally charged in connection with procurement at Transnet.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Gigaba said the National Prosecuting Authority had informed him that he should appear in court on Friday.

“Dr Gigaba will appear in accordance with the summons and in full respect of the rule of law. He reaffirms his commitment to cooperating with the judicial process and expresses confidence in the integrity and fairness of SA’s legal system,” read the statement.

Gigaba, co-chair of the joint standing committee on defence, said that his conscience is clear.

“I respect the process of our constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties. My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office – my actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service,” said Gigaba in the statement.

Sowetan has reached out to the Independent Directorate Against Corruption for comment.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan