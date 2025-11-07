‘Please Call Me’ payout may hit R748m

Vodacom’s out-of-court settlement with Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate has reduced the group’s interim earnings.
While full details of the settlement will likely be revealed when the company reports its interim results on Monday, preliminary calculations indicate the amount being as high as R748m.
On October 31, the group said earnings per share (EPS) for the period are expected to increase 40%-45% to a range of 496c-513c.Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by a similar percentage range.
Click here to read more
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.