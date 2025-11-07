Senzo Mchunu hands in electronic devices to police investigators

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Veteran politician Senzo Mchunu, who was serving as police minister until being suspended in July, says he has handed over his electronic devices to investigators.

This came after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about an alleged criminal syndicate that has infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence services. Two committees are investigating the veracity of the claims.

In a statement issued by Sthembiso Mshengu, his newly appointed spokesperson, Mchunu said he voluntarily handed over his electronic devices to officers on Thursday “as part of an ongoing investigation”.

He was committed to offering his full co-operation with all lawful processes and reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

“From the outset, Mchunu said he has nothing to hide and welcomes any lawful investigation aimed at clarifying facts and upholding the integrity of public office.

He remains confident that due process will confirm his actions have been ethical, lawful and consistent with his duties as a member of the executive,” said Mshengu.

