Vodacom’s interim earnings likely to dip after “Please Call Me” settlement

Vodacom suffered another loss in its legal battle with 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate after the high court in Pretoria dismissed its application for a variation of an earlier court order which compelled Vodacom to hand over other value-added contracts to Makate.

Vodacom’s out-of-court settlement with Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate has reduced the group’s interim earnings.

While full details of the settlement will likely be revealed when the company reports its interim results on Monday, preliminary calculations indicate the amount being as high as R748m.

On October 31, the group said earnings per share (EPS) for the period are expected to increase 40%-45% to a range of 496c-513c.Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by a similar percentage range.

