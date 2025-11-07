WATCH | How ‘Cat’ Matlala’s security firm protected Ekurhuleni officials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission has heard how eight protectors from a security company owned by alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala protected Ekurhuleni officials during the state of the city address.

Suspended chief of Ekurhuleni police Jabulani Mapiyeye told Madlanga commission on Thursday that he discovered at a later stage that his subordinate, Brig Julius Mkhwanazi, had hired senior security officials to protect officials such as the mayor and speaker during the 2022 event.

“After identifying that the threats were not only on inner parameters, we requested CAT VIP protection, Matlala’s company, to assist us with a team of well-trained protectors who are former members of SANDF Task Force and SAPS Tactical Unit to give backup to our VIP escort, deployment at outer parameters, high buildings, working with SWAT unit under our command at specialised services,” he said.

Mapiyeye told the commission that on the day he thought the armed men in suits where bodyguards of delegates that came from other cities or provinces.

Earlier on, Mapiyeye told the commission that Mkhwanazi promoted 55 candidates to senior positions within three months, and some positions were filled without being advertised.

Mapiyeye, who was suspended over sexual harassment allegations in August last year, said the appointments were irregular because some were made without being advertised and that Mkhwanazi had no authority to do the appointments.

The appointments were made between May and July 2024 and included directors, inspectors and superintendents, he said.

Mapiyeye said the appointments happened while he was still at work, but his involvement was not considered. “I complained about this and was told that I cannot expect to sit in all positions and do the interviews.

“I only wanted to take part so that these irregularities would not [happen], but he [Mkhwanazi] proceeded with [the] blessings of the city manager [Imogen Mashazi],” he said.

Mapiyeye said when the appointments happened, he was still busy dealing with a lot of “criminal activities” happening in the department, and in August he was suspended and could not take action.

He said Mkhwanazi had disregarded his authority over the years with Mashazi’s support.

Sowetan previously reported that Mkhwanazi was suspended in 2023 for three months after he allegedly authorised blue-light services for Matlala and entered into questionable and unapproved deals with Matlala’s company on behalf of the city.

An internal investigation found that Mkhwanazi had to be charged with abuse of power and six charges of gross dishonesty, all linked to his relationship with CAT VIP Protection.

According to the charge sheet, in 2021 Mkhwanazi wrote a memorandum using the council’s letterheads, giving instructions for Matlala’s company to use blue-light vehicles from the council.

A report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) also found that Mkhwanazi had a case of corruption and fraud against him that needed to be investigated by the EMPD.

The Ipid docket has been referred to the national director of public prosecutions for a decision to prosecute.

