Mbalula denied my offer to step aside from ANC duties - Mchunu

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu said his request to stand down from his duties in the ANC was declined when he offered to secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to step aside.

Mchunu is facing a litany of allegations after KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims that he is allegedly involved with a criminal syndicate that has infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence services. Two committees are investigating the veracity of the claims.

Mchunu said a few days after the allegations by Mkhwanazi in July he wrote to the ANC integrity commission requesting to appear before it to state his case.

“I subsequently made part one of my presentation. We then agreed to continue with part two after the proceedings of the Madlanga commission.

I am co-operating fully with the integrity commission, and my comprehensive written submission is at an advanced stage,” he said.

Mchunu was placed on special leave after the allegations. He then sent a letter to Mbalula, informing him of his appearance before the ANC’s ethics adjudicator, the integrity commission.

“In that same letter, I expressed my willingness to take leave from activities of the ANC NEC and NWC. I was advised by the ANC that my special leave pertains to my cabinet responsibilities, and that I would continue with organisational tasks within the movement.

“As things stand, I am no longer the face of the South African Police Service due to my being on leave. An acting minister has been appointed. I welcome the developments at the Madlanga commission and the [parliamentary] ad hoc committee thus far.

I continue to note the details emerging from the statements of various witnesses. In the meantime, I am patiently awaiting my turn to appear, which is expected soon.”

He added that he appreciates the professional manner in which the handover was conducted under a lawfully issued warrant of search and seizure.

“I strongly deny the allegations made against me on July 6. To date, no evidence has been produced to validate such claims.

I have noted attempts by certain individuals to undermine transparent and legitimate processes that are unfolding publicly and openly for all to observe, while making their own prejudicial conclusions, and some even creating “new rules” as we proceed.

“Throughout my public service, I have consistently stood against corruption in both public and private sectors. My record in this regard is well known throughout the country. That is what I have done, and continue to do, since assuming responsibility in the SAPS portfolio,” he said.

He added that while he understood that people were feeling the trauma of crime and corruption in the country, “it must be noted, and clearly so, that the fight against crime and corruption in the country is hard and difficult. It requires inner resolve and resilience; let’s pursue it.”

Mchunu said he remains committed to truth, transparency and accountability.

