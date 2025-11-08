Two dead including Metro cop in early morning shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency staff responded to reports of a shooting near the public pools at Blue Lagoon at about 2.30am.

Two men, including a policeman died during an alleged altercation at Durban’s beachfront in the early hours of Saturday.

“Paramedics arrived to find SAPS and Metro Police in attendance and were shown to where two men were found. A quick assessment was done and both men were found to have multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

He said one man in his thirties showed no signs of life and was declared dead. The second man, believed to be a Metro Police officer also in his thirties was found in a critical condition.

“Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to resuscitate the man on scene before rushing him through to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately a short while after arriving at hospital the patient went into a state of cardiac arrest and despite all attempts to save the man he was declared dead.”

It is understood the two were involved in an altercation before the shooting. Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE