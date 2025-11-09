Unite for Change launches candidate recruitment campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unite For Change is looking for candidates who will serve communities with integrity, compassion, and competence after the 2026 local government elections.

The party launched its candidate recruitment process on Sunday at a media briefing in Midrand, Gauteng.

Unite For Change is a combination of three parties — Good, led by Patricia de Lille; Bosa led by Mmusi Maimane; and Rise Mzansi, led by Songezo Zibi.

“It is important that we are clear on what type of candidate we are seeking,” the party said. “The door is wide open to those who want to step up and serve their communities with integrity, compassion and competence.

“However, our values act as both an invitation and a filter. We are building a movement rooted in social justice, non-racialism, anti-corruption, and constitutionalism.”

The party said it would embark on a series of public engagements and town hall meetings across the country to introduce candidate processes.

The party said the five-stage application process includes:

All aspiring candidates will complete an online application to ensure a fair and standardised process.

Every applicant will undergo a thorough vetting process to confirm their eligibility to run for public office. This includes background and criminal checks and assessments of previous political or disciplinary records.

Candidates will demonstrate their community support by collecting 200 signatures from voters in the wards where they seek to stand.

All qualified candidates will be ranked through a transparent, points-based system that rewards merit, community engagement, education and party service. The process includes adjustments to ensure diversity and fair representation of gender, age, race and disability, creating an equitable and competitive environment for all.

Approved candidates will be publicly introduced through provincial and national events alongside party leadership.

Unite For Change said it is looking for candidates who:

• Believe in uniting communities rather than dividing them;

• Are guided by fairness, accountability, and service to others;

• See local government as a tool to deliver tangible change; and

• Bring professional skill and local insight to their municipalities.

