‘Allegations against me are lies aimed at tarnishing my image’: Tshwane deputy mayor

Seipati Mothoa

ANC Tshwane regional chair Eugene 'Bonzo' Modise has been elected Tshwane deputy mayor. File phoo.
ANC Tshwane regional chair Eugene 'Bonzo' Modise has been elected Tshwane deputy mayor. (Denvor de Wee)

Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene Modise has dismissed allegations linking him to a security company, accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) of running a smear campaign to damage his reputation.

A forensic investigation by Tshwane has found that he failed to disclose a financial interest he had in a security company he started while doing business with Tshwane.

This comes after a letter was sent by the DA’s lawyers, Minde Schapiro & Smith Inc, to Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya on November 3 demanding that the forensic report of Tshwane’s contract with Triotic Protection Services be tabled before council.

