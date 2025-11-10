Kidnap of anti-corruption investigator highlights security flaws

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Political analyst Daniel Silke says SA is facing a “risky time” as critical security institutions continue to be undermined.

This follows the alleged kidnapping of Independent Directorate Against Corruption head of investigations Matthew Sesoko on Friday night.

Sesoko’s laptop and phone were allegedly taken during the incident. He was later dumped in Rabie Ridge in the early hours of Saturday.

The alleged incident comes as the Madlanga commission and parliamentary ad hoc committees are hearing evidence on corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

In June 2025, Sesoko led the team that nabbed crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and six senior officials on charges including fraud and corruption.

It’s a risky time for those making allegations and for those at the receiving end. — Political analyst Daniel Silke

Silke told Sowetan the incident underscores the growing instability within SA’s law enforcement and intelligence structures.

“The current investigations into the police services and investigative authorities really do highlight a deep concern or malaise in these institutions,” he said.

“There are far too many allegations of corruption being expressed through commissions and testimony in a variety of ways.”

Silke said the decline in trust in security institutions had contributed to public distrust in the state’s ability to respond to crime.

“There is a deep concern that the critical security apparatus has been undermined and has led to the inability of the security forces to deal with crime, resulting in South Africa being labelled a quasi-mafia state,” Silke said.

The growing number of witnesses and whistleblowers coming forward required greater protection from the state, he said.

“Those who come forward to testify should be protected, but even those who are named in allegations need protection as well,” he said.

“It’s a risky time for those making allegations and for those at the receiving end.”

Silke said South Africans should be wary, not only of those implicated in allegations of corruption but also of those making the allegations.

“There are many competing agendas at play, and in this environment, motives are not always transparent. Some individuals may be genuine whistleblowers risking their careers and lives to expose wrongdoing, while others could be driven by self-interest or political intent.

“That’s why full transparency, investigation, and accountability are critical if South Africa is to restore trust in its security and law enforcement institutions.”

He said the public hearings had at least opened long-overdue discussions about accountability in the country’s security sector.

“South Africans should be pressuring the state and its institutions to clean up this mess quickly to avoid further damage to the country,” Silke said.

“It is incumbent on the authorities to create an environment in which everyone feels safe.”

Sowetan