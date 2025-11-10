LISTEN | Ekurhuleni family of five dies in shack fire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Ekurhuleni couple and their three children died after being trapped inside their home when it went up in flames.

Their teenage son escaped unharmed.

The incident happened on Sunday night when a fire tore through the family’s shack at the Steve Biko informal settlement in Etwatwa.

According to City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi, firefighters received the emergency call before midnight, reporting a well-alight shack in the area.

“Crews from Etwatwa Fire Station responded promptly to the scene, with backup dispatched from Springs Central Fire Station before their arrival,” Ntladi said.

Shack fire in Ekurhuleni. (Supplied)

When firefighters arrived, they found a five-roomed shack consisting of three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a dining room completely engulfed in flames, with people trapped inside. Firefighters launched an offensive attack from two directions to bring the blaze under control.

Once the flames were extinguished, a search and recovery operation led to the discovery of five charred bodies beneath the burnt structure. Paramedics declared all five deceased at the scene.

Ntladi confirmed that the teenager who survived was unharmed, as his room was located a short distance from the main house.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by fire safety officers and the SAPS.

“The scene has been handed over to SAPS for investigation and the removal of the deceased to the appropriate pathological facilities,” Ntladi added.

