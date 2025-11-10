News

LISTEN | School funds thief given suspended sentence, ordered to repay R210k

Jeanette Chabalala

Jeanette Chabalala

Senior Reporter

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court gave the woman a three-year sentence, which was suspended for five years. (EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/123RF)

A former finance clerk at Laerskool Akasia, who stole R846,000 in school funds and manipulated bank statements to conceal the theft, has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to repay R210,000.

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court gave the woman a three-year sentence, which was suspended for five years.

She was also ordered to pay R210,000 back to the school.

The Gauteng department of education (GED) welcomed the conviction and sentencing, saying the matter had ended in court after a probe by the department’s anti-corruption unit.

The GDE commends its anti-corruption unit for its diligent work in ensuring accountability and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and financial misconduct within schools.

—  Matome Chiloane, Gauteng education MEC

According to the department, the crime was committed between 2019 and 2021.

“The GDE commends its anti-corruption unit for its diligent work in ensuring accountability and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and financial misconduct within schools,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“The department urges all school communities to report any suspected irregularities through official GDE channels.”

Sowetan

Top Stories