LISTEN | School funds thief given suspended sentence, ordered to repay R210k

A former finance clerk at Laerskool Akasia, who stole R846,000 in school funds and manipulated bank statements to conceal the theft, has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to repay R210,000.
The Pretoria North magistrate’s court gave the woman a three-year sentence, which was suspended for five years.
She was also ordered to pay R210,000 back to the school.
The Gauteng department of education (GED) welcomed the conviction and sentencing, saying the matter had ended in court after a probe by the department’s anti-corruption unit.
The GDE commends its anti-corruption unit for its diligent work in ensuring accountability and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and financial misconduct within schools.— Matome Chiloane, Gauteng education MEC
According to the department, the crime was committed between 2019 and 2021.
“The department urges all school communities to report any suspected irregularities through official GDE channels.”
