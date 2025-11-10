News

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on Patensie farm

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

A crop duster pilot, 43, died instantly when crashing her helicopter after hitting power lines on a Patensie farm on Monday (jcpjr/123rf)

A female pilot was killed when crashing her helicopter on a farm outside Patensie on Monday morning.

Police spokeperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the 43-year-old crop duster pilot died instantly when the Robinson helicopter she was flying hit power lines on Roodegrond farm.

“It is believed the freak incident occurred at about 7.45am, when the helicopter was spraying crops at the farm outside Patensie,” he said.

The woman’s identity was being withheld until a formal identification process had been done.

An inquest docket had been opened.

The Herald

Top Stories