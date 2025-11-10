School halts exams after bullied pupil’s suicide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lerato Mochadieane (16) took his life on his second attempt by drinking organophosphate.

The EL-Shaddai Christian School in Sharpeville has postponed examinations for grade R to grade 11 pupils until further notice after a grade 10 pupil took his life after alleged bullying.

In a letter to parents, pupils, and staff, the school said that from Monday, pupils in grade R up to grade 11 would not be required to attend school.

However, grade 12 examinations would continue as planned.

“There are no postponements for grade 12, and all grade 12 learners must still report to school as per the exam timetable.

The department has dispatched psychosocial support teams to provide counselling and emotional assistance to the family, learners, and staff. — Steve Mabona, Gauteng department of education spokesperson

“A revised examination schedule for grades R–11 will be communicated in due course.

“We kindly request parents and learners to monitor official communication platforms for updates. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the school said.

Sowetan reported on Monday that the family of 16-year-old Lerato Mochadieane is demanding accountability and justice, claiming that their child was continuously bullied at the school in the Vaal.

They allege that despite repeatedly reporting the bullying to the school, no action was taken.

Family spokesperson Relebohile Moletsane said the family found Lerato’s lifeless body in his room on Thursday when he was supposed to be at school to write an exam.

Lerato last went to school on the previous Monday.

According to Moletsane, Lerato attempted to take his life in September after three boys assaulted and choked him over a cap they claimed was theirs. He ended up in hospital.

She said after he was discharged from hospital, the bullying continued until he finally took his life.

Moletsane said her brother had been bullied since he started at the school in 2022.

“He was [staying] in [the school’s] hostel, and he told us that he was sexually assaulted. He told us that they (bullies) were forcing him to play with his private parts. That’s when we took him out of the hostel,” she said.

Moletsane said the matter was reported to the school, but no action was taken.

On Monday, the Gauteng department of education said it was saddened by the incident.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they received a report that the pupil fell sick at home on November 6 and was certified dead on arrival at hospital by emergency services.

Mabona said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The department has dispatched psychosocial support teams to provide counselling and emotional assistance to the family, learners, and staff,” he said.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was heartbroken by the incident.

“The department extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the school community.”

The Congress of South African Students and the South African National Civics Organisation are planning a protest for Thursday to demand accountability. - Additional reporting by Herman Moloi

Sowetan