Teenage girl, 17, arrested for attempted murder of 20-year-old ‘love rival’

A 17-year-old Limpopo teenager has been arrested after allegedly pouring hot water on a 20-year-old woman

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred in Denstaat village on Friday around 9pm.

“It is alleged that the 20-year-old female victim was asleep when the suspect woke her up and confronted her about photographs she allegedly found on her boyfriend’s cellphone.

“During the heated confrontation, the suspect allegedly poured hot water over the victim and further struck her several times on the head and face with a bottle,” said Ledwaba.

He said the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police were also immediately called, and the suspect was swiftly arrested shortly thereafter, he said.

The teenager was expected to appear at Senwabarwana magistrate’s court on Monday for an attempted murder charge.

