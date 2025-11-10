Thebe Ikalafeng’s new book remind Africans who they are

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

African branding expert and author Thebe Ikalafeng says his new book, Rooted and Rising, is a cultural manual, reminding Africans of who they are.

Speaking at the launch at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg recently, his charismatic energy took centre-stage as he engaged on his book.

Laughter echoed as he explained the process of crafting the playlist that introduced each chapter. “I was discussing the playlist with my friend Lebo M, the master behind the Lion King soundtrack...”

Ikalafeng said the work was born out of a lifelong journey of reconciling his African identity with a Western world that often demands conformity.

“I speak in the book about ethical consciousness, which is the idea that despite what I say about us, our culture, and all those, we still operate in a world that is both Western and colonially inspired, as well as cultural.

“So, being in a New York environment, the idea was: how do you fit in in order to stand out? So your focus must be on who you are, not on what you look like. But of course, when you come back home, you then realise, I’m not actually Western. And how do I stand out? How do I balance both — by being African, as well as African in the Western world,” he said.

Ikalafeng said this question sits at the core of Rooted and Rising.

He described the book as a reflection on the ongoing tension between cultural pride and global adaptation, and as an invitation for Africans to define success and beauty on their own terms.

“We lack self-confidence in who we are. We also lack self-appreciation that who we are is enough — not just enough, but our distinction and our competitive advantage. Once you accept yourself and value that which you are, you can navigate the world on your terms," he said.

During the conversation, the host referred to the book as a “textbook”, a label Ikalafeng responded to with humour and clarity.

“I look at it as a cultural manual more than anything. I didn’t want to write a book where you feel warm, like when you pee yourself and nobody sees you. I wanted something both inspirational and practical, a framework of how to make it real,” he said.

Ikalafeng said he intentionally blended inspiration with empowerment, offering readers a roadmap for rediscovering purpose and identity.

“It’s an inspiration and empowerment manual. It’s a renaissance, a renewal, a call to action. It’s a reminder of who we are because we’ve lost our way since 1884,” he said.

The book’s foreword was written by Nigerian-American historian Prof Toyin Falola, one of whom Ikalafeng turned to for guidance.

Ikalafeng said Falola’s contribution elevated the book’s message.

“Because this is a cultural book, it required an authority who understands and loves the continent,” he said.

Sowetan