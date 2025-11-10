WATCH | EMPD officials linked to diamond heist, kidnapping, and hijacking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A retired deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) says there has been no progress in the 2023 case against three officials accused of stealing diamonds worth millions of rand and kidnapping a storeowner.

Revo Spies, who worked as an EMPD official for 33 years, told the Madlanga commission on Monday that no criminal or disciplinary actions have been initiated against the three EMPD members who allegedly robbed a Hillbrow businessman as he was preparing to export the diamonds.

WATCH | Retired EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies, who reported acting chief Brig. Julius Mkhwanazi for allegedly fitting blue lights on vehicles owned by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, says the case has been withdrawn — despite the police watchdog insisting the investigation is still… pic.twitter.com/cXURqDh0qB — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 10, 2025

“They went before [first] to the police station, and they signed on the SAPS occurrence book, and they took the forms of how evidence gets disposed [of] once [it is] impounded,” Spies said.

“They then went to this person [in possession of the stones], they took the stones from him, and they gave him the forms as a receipt,” he said.

Spies said when the person went to complain to the police, who knew nothing about it, the matter was escalated to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

They took the stones [diamonds] from him, and they gave him the forms as a receipt. — Former EMPD official, Revo Spies

The three have also been linked through CCTV footage to EMPD acting deputy chief Brig Julius Mkwanazi.

In the footage, Mkhwanazi is seen in the presence of the three when they allegedly stole copper in Meyerton in August 2022.

The three officials have also been accused of kidnapping.

It is alleged that in 2022, they conducted a raid at a Benoni supermarket and then kidnapped the owner and confiscated some cigarettes.

Spies said the charges against them were provisionally withdrawn last week

Two of the three officers have also been accused of hijacking a truck along the N12 in September 2025.

The commission’s hearings continue.

Sowetan