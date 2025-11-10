WATCH | Neighbour relives mom’s panicked screams before dying in fire with family

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A neighbour of the family that perished in a fire at Steve Biko informal settlement in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, says she heard the mother’s desperate screams as she called out for her daughter amid the raging blaze.

“I heard their mother shouting, ‘Thuli, Thuli,’ and then she went silent,” said Maureen Baloyi.

WATCH | Maureen Baloyi, a neighbour who witnessed the tragic Etwatwa shack fire In Ekhurhuleni that claimed five lives recalls the last words of one of the deceased.



Video: @Nandile_Ntini pic.twitter.com/pssIlyyxrO — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 10, 2025

Speaking to Sowetan at the scene of the tragedy where a couple and their three children died, Baloyi said she saw a thick smoke rising from the family’s home. In desperation, she rushed to help.

“I didn’t even go through the gate ... I jumped over the neighbour’s fence, screaming for help from the community,” she said.

Mother Anna Candaja, Phillip Tembe and father John Tembe. (Supplied)

Thuli and Phillip Tembe. (Supplied)

Thuli Tembe 16, Precious Candaja 1 year 3 months and mother Anna Candaja. (Supplied)

“I could hear Thuli crying out to her mother, shouting, ‘mama! mama!’ Then there were noises, like they were struggling to get out of the shack.”

Baloyi said residents tried to fight the flames using buckets of water and anything they could find, but the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the shack within minutes.

I could hear Thuli crying out to her mother, shouting, ‘mama! mama!’ Then there were noises, like they were struggling to get out of the shack. — Maureen Baloyi, neighbour

Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said firefighters received a call just before midnight.

“When our primary response team arrived, they found the community frantically battling the blaze. We immediately took over, established two attack lines, and managed to extinguish the fire,” said Ntladi.

He confirmed that a search-and-recovery operation was conducted after reports of people trapped inside.

“All five bodies were found beneath the rubble... the mother and father were lying side by side, with a toddler between them, while the other two children were found in another room,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

Sowetan