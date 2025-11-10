Water quality in parts of Hammanskraal declared safe for consumption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Tshwane, department of water and sanitation (DWS) and Magalies Water have confirmed water supplied to several areas in Hammanskraal meets national standards for safe drinking water.

According to the city, water supplied to Kudube Units 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and D and Majaneng Moshate (east of Makapanstad Road) has been certified as safe for human consumption after extensive testing conducted in line with the South African National Standard.

The progress is part of the Hammanskraal intervention project.

There are four phases of areas designated for the delivery of potable water to households at the end of the project.

Module 2 of the project, commissioned on July 29 2025, supplies water to areas including Kudube, Majaneng Moshate, Jubilee Hospital and the Dominican School for the Deaf. However, officials said the confirmation of water quality took longer than expected due to technical and infrastructure challenges experienced during implementation of the phase.

These include operating in a brownfield environment, with the integration into an existing ageing network requiring a controlled ramp-up of flow rates and pressures while also addressing many leak repairs.

“Higher than anticipated demand was confirmed by an assessment by the City of Tshwane in September indicating water demand to be about 21ML/day, nearly double the original design estimate of 11ML/day, while the design capacity to supply phase 2 is 12.5ML/day,” said the department.

To address the challenges, the city, with DWS and Magalies Water, implemented several interventions to ensure consistent supply while final infrastructure work continues.

These include redirecting additional capacity from module 1 and redirecting about 5ML/day from module 3 through the existing network to supply the phase 2 area.

They have also temporarily excluded Jubilee Hospital and the Dominican School for the Deaf from the water quality declaration process.

“The facilities have been separated from the rest of the phase 2 reticulation network through isolation valves to allow focused technical remediation of their internal water systems and alternative water sources in their premises. The work is aimed at ensuring they also achieve full compliance with applicable standards for potable water. Once internal water safety measures are verified and confirmed, a separate declaration for the sites will be issued.”

The DWS said work is continuing to complete water supply to phase 3 and phase 4 areas.

TimesLIVE