Xolani Khumalo becomes Ekurhuleni councillor, setting stage for ActionSA’s mayoral bid

Xolani Khumalo, ActionSA mayoral candidate has been sworn officially as councilor

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo has officially been sworn in as a councillor in the metro.

Khumalo took the oath at the Ekurhuleni civic centre in Germiston on Monday at an event attended by ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and other officials.

Khumalo is known as the host of the anti-drug television show Sizok’thola.

According to ActionSA, Khumalo’s entry into council is a step towards getting him ready to lead and gain insights into the municipality’s internal systems and challenges.

ActionSA Ekurhuleni spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala said: “The experience will ensure a seamless transition from his years as a respected community activist to an informed public representative, fully equipped to lead ActionSA’s fight to fix Ekurhuleni and deliver meaningful change for its residents.”

