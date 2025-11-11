News

73-year-old man under police guard after allegedly shooting brothers

Phathu Luvhengo

Journalist

Two brothers from a well-known family in Potchefstroom were shot, one fatally, during a business meeting. (www.canva)

Two brothers from a well-known family in Potchefstroom were shot, one fatally, during a business meeting.

A 73-year-old suspect is under police guard in hospital.

Jonathan and Deon Fourie, owners of Chubby Chick in Potchefstroom, were in a business meeting with the suspect when shots were fired, said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

Jonathan, 52, who was married and had a young son, died in the mid-morning shooting.

Deon, 55, was seriously wounded and taken to hospital.

The elderly man was injured when security personnel restrained him, Myburgh said. His condition is stable.

“The suspect will appear in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on charges of murder and attempted murder after being released from hospital.”

TimesLIVE

