News

BREAKING | Ekurhuleni’s acting police chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, suspended

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

EMPD deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi.
EMPD deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi. (facebook)

The acting Ekurhuleni chief of police, Brig Julius Mkhwanazi, has been suspended.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the city said the suspension follows the recommendations of an internal audit investigation into allegations of misconduct.

“The suspension is an administrative measure intended to safeguard the integrity of the disciplinary process and should not be construed as a finding of guilt.

“Formal disciplinary proceedings will now follow, in line with applicable labour laws and municipal regulations,” the statement read.

Ekurhuleni said the action comes as their leadership closely monitors the serious allegations emerging from the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On Monday, retired Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Revo Spies told the Madlanga commission a 2023 risk assessment done on his safety revealed that Mkhwanazi was organising hitmen to “take him out”.

Mkhwanazi is also accused of forging signatures on fraudulent memorandum of agreements that led to the city fitting blue lights on vehicles that belonged to alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s security company.

Furthermore, Mkhwanazi has been accused of promoting 55 candidates to senior positions within three months, and some positions were filled without being advertised.

This was revealed at the Madlanga commission on last week by suspended EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Radebe backs Broos’s call on Lorch before Afcon

2

Injuries plague Amajimbos ahead of World Cup knockout

3

WATCH | Cat Matlala, KT Molefe back in court for centralisation of dockets

4

Yellow level 2 storms threaten Gauteng with floods

5

OPINION | We need to create inclusive workplaces for diabetic employees

Top Stories