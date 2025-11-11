‘EMPD’s Mkhwanazi planned to hire KZN hitmen to take me out’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retired Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief has told the Madlanga commission a 2023 risk assessment done on his safety revealed that Brig Julius Mkhwanazi was organising hitmen to “take him out”.

Revo Spies revealed this on Monday during his testimony at the commission. The Mkhwanazi he is referring to is the current Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) acting chief.

According to Spies, the risk assessment was at the point where they (Ekurhuleni officials) were receiving more information about criminal activities linked to Mkhwanazi. On the other hand, Spies said, he was putting pressure for Mkhwanazi to be held accountable.

“I am suddenly approached by a person from the state security, and he is stating to me that the state security have picked up death threats against me where this Brig Mkhwanazi and other officials were planning to hire hitmen from KZN, and they had plotted that it’s easy to take me out,” he told the commission.

Even to date, my family and I have improved our security tremendously. — Revo Spies, retired EMPD deputy chief

He said recommendations were made by the state security and implemented to ensure his safety and the safety of his family. As a result, they now no longer live a normal life.

“Based on that, even to date, we (his family) have improved our security tremendously. We have stopped visiting anyone; we don’t go out after hours at night,” he said.

Mkhwanazi is also accused of forging signatures on fraudulent memorandum of agreements that led to the city fitting blue lights on vehicles that belonged to alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s security company.

The commission continues.

