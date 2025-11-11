Inventor Nkosana Makate’s backer comes calling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The initial backers of “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate in his two-decade case against Vodacom are threatening legal action if they do not receive a portion of the settlement.

Last week, Vodacom settled with Makate out of court for an undisclosed sum.

For a number of years, Makate has had a strained relationship with the original funders of his case against South Africa’s largest mobile operator.

Chris Schoeman, through his company Raining Men Trade, provided the initial funding for Makate’s legal fees in exchange for a percentage of any eventual settlement. However, their relationship broke down when Makate attempted to cancel the agreement in 2015, leading to further legal disputes and arbitration.

Business Day