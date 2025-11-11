News

Key routes in Joburg to be shut on Saturday for G20 preparations

5 November 2025. Fresh coat of paint on the streets in Sandton in preparation for the G20 summit. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

An operation by traffic law enforcement agencies on Saturday will see road closures, lane restrictions and disruptions across key routes in Johannesburg in preparation for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

This will extend from around the host venue Nasrec to Sandton, Fourways and Roodepoort between 9am and 1pm.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation, Gauteng traffic police, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and South African Police Service will conduct the exercise.

Affected highways and urban routes are:

  • The N1, M1 and N12
  • 5th Street, Maude Street, Daisy Street
  • Rivonia Road
  • Grayston Drive, Kathrine Street
  • Whiteley Road
  • Melrose Boulevard
  • Athol Oaklands Road
  • Oxford Road
  • Glenhove Road
  • Jan Smuts Avenue, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive, Hendrick Potgieter Road
  • Rand Show Road
  • Nasrec Road
  • Golden Highway (Nasrec).

Alternative routes

In the Roodepoort area use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet Road and Ontdekkers Road instead of Hendrick Potgieter Road.

Within Fourways, use Main Road, Cedar Road and Witkoppen Road

Within Sandton/Rosebank/Parktown, use side streets parallel to Jan Smuts, Oxford or Rivonia Road such as Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive and 11th Avenue,

In southern Johannesburg, Riverlea, Nasrec and Ormonde View use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road (Fordsburg–Crown Mines), Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road.

