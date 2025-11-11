Loyiso Madinga and Jesse Clegg perform at sold-out South African Expo in New York City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian Loyiso Madinga performed at the South Africa Expo in New York City on Saturday.

The inaugural South African Expo at 265 W 37th Street brought Mzansi food, wine, culture, comedy and music to New York City on Saturday.

The event featured vendors showcasing handmade crafts and traditional delicacies with musical interludes and a stand-up comedy performance by Loyiso Madinga, who is featured in Netflix’s Comedians of the World.

“It’s amazing to be surrounded by South Africans and the vibe,” the former Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent told TimesLIVE.

“There’s something really special about South Africans when we’re together. Even though I’m based here (in New York), I always miss home.”

An acoustic set by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg was followed by a meet-and-greet session.

“The last time I played in New York was at Carnegie Hall, and then we were back to perform a Broadway tribute concert,” Clegg told the audience.

“This (venue) is not Carnegie, but the vibe, the energy here feels very South African so that’s just as good.

“I have a new album coming out in January with Msaki, and I hope to be back in April for a US tour,” he said, followed by cheers from the audience.

“I’ll have the whole band with me then, and it’s going to be a helluva vibe, so I hope to see you there.”

The son of the late music legend Johnny Clegg said: “I’ve also been working on a very special project, based on my dad’s life, which is hopefully going to be a Broadway show one day.”

South African consul general Simon Cardy opened the event.

“We’re hoping this is going to be the first of many annual events. We have such a strong pride and nostalgia here with vendors selling biltong and SA wine, and I even found Chappies bubble gum which I haven’t seen in ages.”

Musician Jesse Clegg was the headline act at the South African Expo in New York City on Saturday. (Jen Su)

SA Expo chief organiser Zerelda Nothnagel said: “It’s been a very stressful few months finding sponsors and working out the admin and logistics, but I wanted to create an opportunity to showcase SA small businesses and talent in the U.S. It was worth it in the end.”

Guests enjoyed a taste of home while celebrating the diversity and unity that define South Africa’s cultural landscape with DJ MpandeRootx spinning Afro-house and amapiano beats.

Comedian and host Karmen Naidoo kept the energy throughout.

“Seeing South Africans abroad coming together to celebrate our culture, talent, crafts and cuisine abroad, plus having Jesse Clegg and Loyiso Madinga perform, was a convergence of great energy and the Ubuntu spirit.”

TimesLIVE