Matlala’s case heads to high court but signature stalls centralisation of Molefe’s dockets

Matlala was joined by his co-accused, wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, Musa Kekana, and Kekana’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama at the Alexander magistrate’s court.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s matter has been transferred to the high court following the completion of the docket’s centralisation, while murder accused Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s case is postponed to December 3 for the final signatures on the centralisation.

They are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering, and fraud.

Matlala faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering linked to the 2023 attempted assassination of his ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane.

We are still awaiting feedback in terms of the centralisation application that we sent to the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions. — Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson

Meanwhile Molefe, who also appeared in the same court, was joined in the docket by suspected hitmen Mabusela and Kekana.

Former police officer-turned-rogue Michael Pule Tau was supposed to join them in the dock. However, he did not appear in court.

The four suspects are charged in the 2022 murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards. They have also been linked to the murder of engineer Armand Swart in April 2024, as well as other murders.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they will be engaging with correctional services to understand why Tau was not in court.

“You would know that he is in custody on other matters. So, we rely on correctional services to bring them to court. By the time the matter was called, he was not in court. We are still in a position to communicate with correctional services to establish the reasons why he was not before the court,” she said.

Matlala’s matter was postponed to January 29 2026, for trial.

However, he and his wife will be represented by a new lawyer, as Victor Nkhwashu withdrew from the case.

“We can confirm, as the NPA, that in State v Musa Kekana and four others, including Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala... that case has now been formally transferred to the high court for trial, and the date set is the 29th of January, 2026.

Mjonondwane said the NPA received the approval for the centralisation of the Pretoria dockets, “which was that of Sibanyoni and others, conspiracy to commit murder, as well as charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and ammunition.”

She stated that the case against Molefe has been postponed to December 3 for the final signatures on the centralisation.

“We are still awaiting feedback in terms of the centralisation application that we sent to the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions. So, once we receive the same, we will be in a position to transfer the matter to the high court. But for now, because we are still awaiting that feedback,” she said.

