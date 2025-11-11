NPA head calls prosecutor killings ‘new phenomenon’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Shamila Batohi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi has described the recent killings of prosecutors as a new phenomenon, saying those targeted were attacked for carrying out their duties.

Batohi told parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday that two prosecutors were killed in the Eastern Cape this year, and the attacks were clearly related to an organised crime case.

The prosecutor was involved in the bail application of organised criminals in one case, she said.

Batohi was responding to a question from ANC MP Xola Nqola, who asked about the assassination of prosecutors and whether crime syndicates were trying to silence them.

In July, New Brighton regional court prosecutor Tracy Brown was fatally shot when she arrived home.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested.

On April 29, prosecutor Elona Sombulula, 30, was shot dead near his Mthatha home.

Batohi said in her 40 years of prosecuting, she had never been concerned about prosecutors being killed.

“Prosecutors being killed is a new phenomenon,” she said.

“Sadly, we have had police officers that have been killed in the past, but more often for [their] firearms. But now targeting prosecutors for the work that they do, and whistleblowers, and forensic investigators, is something that we as a country have to consider.”

Batohi said the NPA has asked for a budget increase to protect prosecutors.

“It costs a lot of money. You [don’t just] protect the prosecutor [but also their] families, and it upsets your life. As a country, we need to look at how the government needs to strengthen its protection mechanisms, also working with the private sector.”

Asked if the NPA had done an internal assessment on the causal links on the assassinations, Batohi said they have put mechanisms in place to strengthen the safety of prosecutors.

MPs wanted Batohi to reveal the name of a prosecutor accused of being involved in organised crime.

Batohi said the prosecutor was currently on suspension but not for the allegations linking him to information given to her by crime intelligence and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola that the person may be involved in organised crime.

Batohi said by not naming the individual, it did not mean she was protecting them and that she would have to consult with her legal counsel on whether to share the name.

EFF MP Julius Malema said it was embarrassing that Batohi came with her counsel but wanted to consult with another one.

“She brought a senior counsel here, [but] she still wants to be consulting somewhere. How? How much per hour are we paying the senior counsel brought by the NDPP? We can’t accept that,” he said.

He said Batohi would have to reveal the name in a closed session.

Chairperson of the committee Soviet Lekganyane said that Batohi would have to share the name and agreed to have a closed session.

The committee is investigating allegations of criminality and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Sowetan