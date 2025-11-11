News

Story behind forestry minister George’s axing

Hajra Omarjee

Forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 18 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
Forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Forestry and fisheries minister Dion George was rude and abusive to his staff, an untenable situation that resulted in his party asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe him from cabinet.

DA insiders who spoke to Sowetan’s sister publication Business Day alleged that George transformed into what they described as a “monster” when he became a minister.

“On numerous occasions, minister George made deeply inappropriate remarks — including comments about driving staff to suicide and referring to them as ‘weak-minded’. These were not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of intimidation and psychological mistreatment," an insider said.

