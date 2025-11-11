Story behind forestry minister George’s axing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forestry and fisheries minister Dion George was rude and abusive to his staff, an untenable situation that resulted in his party asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe him from cabinet.

DA insiders who spoke to Sowetan’s sister publication Business Day alleged that George transformed into what they described as a “monster” when he became a minister.

“On numerous occasions, minister George made deeply inappropriate remarks — including comments about driving staff to suicide and referring to them as ‘weak-minded’. These were not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of intimidation and psychological mistreatment," an insider said.

