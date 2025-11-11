Ugandan man wanted for R800k romance fraud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ugandan national accused of swindling his girlfriend of R15m in a suspected romance scam.

The Hawks in North West are asking the public for help in locating a Ugandan national accused of swindling his girlfriend of R15m in a suspected romance scam.

The man has been on the run since 2022 after defrauding the woman from Mahikeng, said spokesperson for the Hawks in North West Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula.

Reports indicate that the woman was told by her boyfriend to resign from her work and take all her pension money to a prayer room where it would be blessed by her ancestors. — Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula, spokesperson for the Hawks in North West

“In May 2022, a woman from Mahikeng was allegedly defrauded over R800,000 by her boyfriend, who is believed to be a Ugandan national,” he said.

“Reports indicate that the woman was told by her boyfriend to resign from her work and take all her pension money to a prayer room where it would be blessed by her ancestors.

”She allegedly followed the instructions and was promised that she would get R15m in return. Following the prayer session, the man disappeared without a trace."

Mathebula said anyone with information that can assist the police in locating the man is urged to contact the investigation officer, WO John Seolwane, on 082-450-1400. “Alternatively, you can anonymously report via MySAPS app or contact the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111,” he said.

Sowetan