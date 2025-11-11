WATCH | AKA murder case: Ndimande brothers arrive in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ndimande brothers were on Tuesday extradited to SA from Eswatini.

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabong and Malusi, were extradited to SA from Eswatini on Tuesday. They are accused of the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

WATCH | The Ndimande brothers, Siyabong and Malusi, get out of a police nyala after being extradited to SA from Eswatini. They are accused of the 2023 murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane who were shot and killed in Durban. pic.twitter.com/DV5DxzAGGs — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 11, 2025

The brothers arrivedat the King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

They are wanted by police for a string of cases.

The extradition was delayed due to legal challenges.