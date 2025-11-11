News

WATCH | AKA murder case: Ndimande brothers arrive in SA

The Ndimande brothers were on Tuesday extradited to SA from Eswatini. (Screenshot)

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabong and Malusi, were extradited to SA from Eswatini on Tuesday. They are accused of the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The brothers arrivedat the King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

They are wanted by police for a string of cases.

The extradition was delayed due to legal challenges.

