WATCH | EMPD police chief accused of cover-up in interrogation death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Revo Spies took the witness box for a second time on Monday and told the commission about “rogue” police officers under special services headed by Julius Mkhwanazi.

The Madlanga commission has heard how acting Ekurhuleni metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi is allegedly linked to the 2022 murder of a civilian who was tortured to death during an interrogation.

This was revealed by retired Ekurhuleni deputy chief Revo Spies on Monday. He alleged that Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers killed a man, whom he didn’t name, in April 2022.

WATCH | Retired EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies, who reported acting chief Brig. Julius Mkhwanazi for allegedly fitting blue lights on vehicles owned by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, says the case has been withdrawn — despite the police watchdog insisting the investigation is still… pic.twitter.com/cXURqDh0qB — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 10, 2025

“The matter is investigated by [the] Independent Police Investigative Directorate [Ipid], and according to a statement by a person who turned state witness, he says they were interrogating a civilian, and the next moment they killed him,” Spies told the commission.

“They say they called Brig Mkhwanazi; he arrived at the scene and directed them on how to clean the scene.”

He said Mkhwanazi allegedly told the officers to put the body in his car and dispose of it at a river.

Spies said that he thought the case would be resolved with speed, as there was a state witness.

“None of the police officers have been charged. The case has not gone forward and is still under investigation,” he said.

CCTV footage played at the commission showed Mkhwanazi with other EMPD officials at a workshop in Meyerton, Vaal, where they are accused of stealing copper.

Spies said the matter was reported to the police, and after the whistleblower, Jaco Hanekom, provided police with the footage, he was murdered. His case remains unresolved.

The matter is investigated by [the] Independent Police Investigative Directorate [Ipid], and according to a statement by a person who turned state witness, he says they were interrogating a civilian, and the next moment they killed him — Revo Spies, retired Ekurhuleni deputy chief

Painting a picture of how Mkhwanazi has been linked to criminal cases, Spies referred to another case involving the three EMPD officials seen with him in the video where copper was stolen, who are accused of stealing diamonds.

He said that no criminal or disciplinary actions have been initiated against the officers who allegedly robbed a businessman in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, as he was preparing to export the diamonds.

“They [first] went to the police station, and they signed the SAPS occurrence book, and they took the forms of how evidence gets disposed [of] once [it is] impounded.

“They then went to this person [in possession of the stones], they took the stones from him, and they gave him the forms as a receipt,” he said.

Spies said when the businessman went to complain to the police, who knew nothing about it, the matter was escalated to Ipid.

The same officers are allegedly linked to a 2022 incident where they conducted a raid at a Benoni supermarket and then kidnapped the owner and confiscated some cigarettes, he said.

Spies said the charges against them were provisionally withdrawn last week.

Two of the three officers have also been accused of hijacking a truck along the N12 in September, he said.

Mkhwanazi has also been accused of fitting police blue lights to vehicles belonging to alleged drug cartel member and attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Spies alleged that Mkhwanazi forged signatures to get into a memorandum of agreement on behalf of the city with Matlala’s company.

As a result, Spies revealed, Mkhwanazi indirectly benefited from R300,000 from the fraudulent memorandum.

He said the case of fraud has been withdrawn, with Ipid saying the matter is still under investigation.

“I am the complainant in this case. I made the statement. In 2024, I heard that the case had been withdrawn. When I look at the SAPS system through a friend with the case number, that case has been withdrawn by the local police officer,” he said.

The commission continues.

Sowetan