WATCH LIVE | Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla back in court for July 2021 unrest

The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
The MK Party's Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The trial of Umkhonto Wesizwe Party member of parliament and alleged instigator of the July 2021 unrest, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, started at the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

