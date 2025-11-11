News

WATCH LIVE | NPA head Shamila Batohi appears at parliament’s ad hoc committee

The NPA says it has a constructive working relationship with the justice department, facilitated by regular meetings between minister Thembi Simelane and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi (pictured).
NPA National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. (ALON SKUY)

National director of public prosecutions Adv Shamila Batohi will appear before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system on Tuesday.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Radebe backs Broos’s call on Lorch before Afcon

2

Injuries plague Amajimbos ahead of World Cup knockout

3

WATCH | Cat Matlala, KT Molefe back in court for centralisation of dockets

4

Yellow level 2 storms threaten Gauteng with floods

5

OPINION | We need to create inclusive workplaces for diabetic employees

Top Stories