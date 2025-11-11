WATCH LIVE | NPA head Shamila Batohi appears at parliament’s ad hoc committee

National director of public prosecutions Adv Shamila Batohi will appear before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system on Tuesday.
Sowetan
Sowetan
