WATCH | Public Interest SA honours slain auditor Mpho Mafole

Tebogo Khaas of Public Interest SA giving award to Kgaugelo Mafole , son to Mpho Mafole ,who was killed in June 2025,

The family of slain municipal auditor Mpho Mafole say they are still struggling to find closure months after his assassination and hope his murder does not become a cold case.

They said this on Tuesday as Public Interest SA formally handed over the Babita Deokaran Fallen Heroes of Integrity Award to Mafole’s family, recognising their son’s ethical courage and unwavering commitment to serving the public with honesty and accountability.

WATCH | The father of slain whistleblower Mpho Mafole says receiving the Babita Deokaran Fallen Heroes of Integrity Award brings his family healing knowing Mpho’s life stood for integrity and truth.@Nandile_Ntini pic.twitter.com/JwPPELvaG6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 11, 2025

The ceremony celebrated Mafole’s life as that of a principled civil servant who refused to compromise his integrity even when it came at a fatal cost.

Mpho, head of forensic audits at the City of Ekurhuleni, was gunned down in his car in July after uncovering alleged irregularities in municipal tender processes. His killing sent shockwaves through the public service and renewed calls for greater protection of whistleblowers in SA.

His father, Kiki Mafole, said the family’s pain deepens with every court appearance, as they continue to face the reminder of their loss.

“Every time we go to court, this guy keeps talking about his children as if Mpho never had children. My son left behind three kids, two of them still in high school. We are reminded that we’ve lost a son, and our grandchildren have lost their father,” he said.

Thabani Goodwill Ntshalintshali was arrested in July in connection with Mafole’s murder.

Mafole said the justice system often feels skewed in favour of the accused, leaving families like his feeling powerless.

“We only hope this case doesn’t become a cold case. We want closure, and we want the truth to come out for the real masterminds behind this hit to be brought to justice.

”Common sense tells you this was orchestrated by someone with influence within the municipality. No human being should be killed the way my son was killed.”

Receiving the award, he said, brought the family a small measure of comfort and reassurance that Mpho’s sacrifice was not in vain.

“It gives us a sense of healing because we can see we are not on our own. We have people who are supportive, who are willing to help and give us strength. This recognition means that his life stood for something — for integrity and truth.”

Public Interest SA founder Tebogo Khaas said Mafole could have chosen corruption, but instead chose integrity.

“Mpho could have closed the tender investigation and taken a bribe. But he chose to live a life of ethical integrity,” said Khaas.

The Babita Deokaran Fallen Heroes of Integrity Award honours individuals who, in pursuit of justice and accountability, paid the ultimate price for standing against corruption. It serves as both a tribute and a reminder of the need to protect those who expose wrongdoing in the public interest.

Deokaran was murdered four years ago for reporting corruption at the Gauteng health department.

Investigator Chad Thomas from the financial crime investigation company IRS Forensics, who was also at the ceremony, said Mafole’s death and others like it reflect a troubling erosion of empathy and accountability in SA’s justice system.

“We live in a country where people have become desensitised to crime. Whether you’re a police officer, a social worker, or a psychologist...everyone is a victim of crime in SA, and empathy has disappeared,” he said.

“When IRS was founded, our job was to help families recover money lost through fraud or corruption — material things that can be replaced. We never imagined we’d be sitting with families who’ve lost loved ones — losses that can never be recovered. That’s not what we were created to do.”

Thomas said the state’s failure to protect whistleblowers and execute justice has forced private investigators into a space they should never have to occupy.

“This is why we pay tax and why we vote, so the government can provide these services. But when law enforcement leaders are caught up in internal battles for power and control, ordinary citizens are left captive. We can no longer only go after the trigger men. We need the masterminds behind these assassinations brought to justice.”

Ntshalintshali is expected back at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on November 18.

